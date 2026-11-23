ETV Bharat / business

RBI Proposes 'Stop Switch' To Disable Debit Transactions, Protect Bank Customers

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday proposed to make it compulsory for banks to install a "stop switch" for customers to disable any debit from an account and make electronic bank transactions safer.

In the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Responsible Business Conduct) Fifth Amendment Directions, the central bank proposed to give customers greater control over their accounts to make banking safer.

The central bank has also proposed to have a "trusted person mechanism" who will act as an additional factor of transaction authentication.

"A bank shall provide its customers with a stop switch facility for immediate disablement of all outward future debits associated with her/his account(s)," the apex bank said.

It added that debits due to ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, and marking of lien or debits initiated by the bank to recover due charges, loan instalment, etc, shall be excluded from the scope of the "stop switch".

Once a stop switch is activated, no customer-initiated debit transaction, creation of new payment mandates, setting up of new standing instructions or registration of UPI on new third-party payment applications shall be permitted in the account, the RBI proposed.

Initiation of the switch will not impact credits into the customer account, it clarified.

After authenticating a customer, the bank must re-enable digital payment channels or deactivate the stop switch to re-enable operations in the customer's account, as per the draft directions.