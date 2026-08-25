ETV Bharat / business

RBI Proposal To Curb NBFCs' Revolving Credit May Choke MSME Funding, Says Industry Body FISME

New Delhi: Reserve Bank's proposal to bar NBFCs from providing revolving credit will disrupt legitimate working-capital finance used by small and medium enterprises, industry body FISME said on Tuesday, as it urged the central bank to reconsider the plan.

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) has flagged concerns on the 'Draft Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Companies – Credit Facilities) Amendment Directions, 2026' issued earlier this month, saying a blanket ban on revolving credit by NBFCs may choke MSMEs' working capital.

In the draft, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed that "NBFC shall only offer credit products which are in nature of term loans and shall not offer any revolving credit products". The central bank has sought stakeholders' feedback on the draft till August 28, 2026.

FISME said that NBFCs play a critical role in serving enterprises, geographies, sectors and ticket sizes that are often not adequately served by banks. It cautioned that the proposed measure, though intended to curb opaque lending and evergreening, could unintentionally disrupt legitimate working-capital finance used by MSMEs.

FISME Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj said the RBI's concern regarding indefinite rollovers, hidden borrower stress and harmful app-based lending is understandable.

"However, working capital for a productive enterprise is economically different from consumer revolving credit. Regulation should target the risk and conduct of a product, not eliminate a legitimate financing instrument merely because it is revolving," he said.

The industry body has urged the RBI to retain the objective of transparent, responsible and non-evergreened credit, but reconsider an across-the-board ban on revolving facilities by NBFCs.

The final directions should distinguish consumer convenience credit from productive working-capital finance, regulate risks through underwriting, monitoring, disclosure and data-governance requirements, and preserve NBFCs' critical role in financing market segments not adequately served by banks, it said.