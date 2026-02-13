ETV Bharat / business

RBI Plans To Allow Bank Loans To REITs By July 1

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday proposed allowing banks to extend loans to REITs, capping the total exposure at 49 per cent of the asset value under each investment trust. Banks will provide loans to only listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

At present, there are five listed REITs in India - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust. Currently, banks provide credit to Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), which are similar to REITs.

REITs and InvITs were conceptualised with a view to free up banks' funds in completed and operational real estate and infrastructure projects by refinancing such exposures with pooled funds of institutional as well as retail investors.

Consistent with these objectives, commercial banks were not permitted, ab initio, to lend to these entities. While bank loans to InvITs were allowed subsequently, lending to REITs was not permitted hitherto.

Last week, the RBI proposed to permit commercial banks to extend finance to REITs. On Friday, the central bank issued a draft circular in this regard.

"Banks shall be permitted to lend to REITs which are registered with and regulated by SEBI," said the draft RBI (Commercial Banks – Credit Facilities) Second Amendment Directions, 2026.