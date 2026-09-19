ETV Bharat / business

RBI Orders Removal Of Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Patil, 7 Others As Directors Of Latur DCC Bank

Latur: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered the removal of Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil and seven other directors of the Latur District Central Co-operative Bank for exceeding the 10-year tenure limit. Patil belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

The central bank's order followed directions passed by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in response to a petition filed by bank member Satish Sheshrao Jadhav. RBI Assistant General Manager Kapil Goswami issued the order on Friday.

Directors of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs/Central Cooperative Banks) have a maximum tenure cap of ten years under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as amended by the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Earlier, State Cooperation Department Deputy Secretary Sudhir Amrite had written to the Cooperation Commissioner, Pune, seeking action against directors of district central cooperative banks who had completed more than 10 years in office. Subsequently, on May 25, 2026, Satish Jadhav submitted a complaint to the Chief General Manager of the RBI, seeking disqualification of eight directors of the Latur DCC Bank on the same ground.