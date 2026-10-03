ETV Bharat / business

RBI MPC Meeting: SBI Research, BofA Predict Repo Rate Hike Announcement

RBI MPC meeting in October 2026: Repo Rate likely to be raised ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to raise Repo Rate during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in October 2026. Bank of America (BofA) Securities released a report titled, ‘India Viewpoint’ which stated that the central banking authority would go ahead with a repo rate hike by 25 basis points. BofA believes the central bank may increase interest rates by a total of 100 basis points through the first half of 2027.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet from October 5 to 7. The previous meeting of the MPC was held from August 3 to 5, 2026 under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Currently, the Repo Rate stands at 5.25 per cent. If the RBI MPC goes ahead with the rate hike by 100 basis points, it will rise to 6.25%. “Our bigger forecast shift is arguably the quantum of hikes, as we are raising our total quantum of hikes from 50bp earlier, to 100bp now,” BofA wrote.

BofA expects the central banking authority to increase rates by 50 basis points in the Q4 of 2026-27 and 50 basis points during the first half of 2027.

If India’s real GDP growth stays around 7 per cent and headline inflation headline inflation hovers around 5.5 per cent, the RBI could hike more than 100 basis points.

The BoFA forecast comes a few days after SBI Research predicted RBI to raise Repo Rate by 25 basis points both in October and December MPC meetings.

SBI Research also expects the RBI to raise its GDP growth forecast for FY27 by 30 basis points and its inflation forecast by 20 basis points.