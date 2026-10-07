RBI MPC Meeting Announcements: Repo Rate Hiked By 25 BPS, GDP Projected At 7.1% For FY27
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the MPC unanimously decided to hike repo rate by 25 bps. The RBI projected 7.1% GDP growth for FY27.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday. The RBI Governor announced that the MPC unanimously decided to hike the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25%.
The RBI Governor announced the outcome of the 3-day MPC meeting at 10:00 AM. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to banks. If the central banking authority announces a hike in rates, the interest rate on loans may go up.
"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," the RBI Governor said while dismissing further rate cuts in near term.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra announce India's Real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.1 percent, with Q2 at 7.2 percent, Q3 at 6.9%, and Q4 at 6.8 percent.
Giving details of the Inflation forecast, the RBI Governor sai dCPI inflation for this year is projected to be 5.2 percent, with Q2 at 4.9%, Q3 at 6%, and Q4 at 5.7 percent.
RBI MPC Announcements
While announcing the decisions taken during the MPC, Malhotra said Both manufacturing PMI and services PMI remained in expansionary zone in Q2, although the pace of expansion slowed from Q1. Private consumption remained broadly resilient, with continued support from discretionary spending, fixed investment remains strong, as evident from several related indicators.
Announcing the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting, Malhotra said geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, additional frictions in global trade and tightening global financial conditions could weigh on India's growth outlook.
The RBI adjusted the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate were raised to 5.75 per cent.
"Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.1 percent, with Q2 at 7.2 percent, Q3 at 6.9, and Q4 at 6.8 percent," Malhotra said.
The contribution of net exports also remained positive. "We exhibited resilience amidst global headwinds, as evident from real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1," Malhotra said.
The RBI Governor said the Indian economy is expected to remain resilient amid the geopolitical headwinds.
“The MPC unanimously voted to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%. The MPC also decided to change the stance to calibrated tightening. It underscored that given the current conditions, rate cuts are off the table in the near term, and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook.
The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth, inflation developments, and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, the extent of broadening of price pressures, and second round effects of the supply shock, as also the impact of the demand impulses,” said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that economy has been strong, economic activity momentum remains broad-based.
RBI Repo Rate Predictions Come True
HSBC Global Investment Research had predicted a 25 basis‑point repo rate hike. The report also expects inflation to jump from 4.8 per cent in August to about 5.5 per cent in September.
The last repo rate hike was announced by RBI MPC in February 2023, when the RBI increased the interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent. Currently, the RBI's policy repo rate stands at 5.25 per cent.
Goldman Sachs had also predicted RBI to repo rate by 25 bps in October and December 2026.
Also Read
October Rate Hike Likely At 25 bps, September Inflation Could Touch 5.5%: Report
Sebi Chief Launches Project Jagrook, Urges Investors To 'Understand Before They Invest'
NFO Alert! 3 Passive Mutual Funds open today; Exposure, Risk, Structure; Know Details