ETV Bharat / business

RBI MPC Meeting Announcements: Repo Rate Hiked By 25 BPS, GDP Projected At 7.1% For FY27

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the decision taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday. The RBI Governor announced that the MPC unanimously decided to hike the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25%.

The RBI Governor announced the outcome of the 3-day MPC meeting at 10:00 AM. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to banks. If the central banking authority announces a hike in rates, the interest rate on loans may go up.

"The duration and extent of the rate hike cycle, therefore, would be contingent on the actual growth inflation development and outlook, especially that of underlying inflation, extent of broadening of price pressure, and speed round effects on the supply shock," the RBI Governor said while dismissing further rate cuts in near term.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra announce India's Real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.1 percent, with Q2 at 7.2 percent, Q3 at 6.9%, and Q4 at 6.8 percent.

Giving details of the Inflation forecast, the RBI Governor sai dCPI inflation for this year is projected to be 5.2 percent, with Q2 at 4.9%, Q3 at 6%, and Q4 at 5.7 percent.

RBI MPC Announcements

While announcing the decisions taken during the MPC, Malhotra said Both manufacturing PMI and services PMI remained in expansionary zone in Q2, although the pace of expansion slowed from Q1. Private consumption remained broadly resilient, with continued support from discretionary spending, fixed investment remains strong, as evident from several related indicators.

Announcing the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting, Malhotra said geopolitical tensions, elevated international commodity prices, additional frictions in global trade and tightening global financial conditions could weigh on India's growth outlook.

The RBI adjusted the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate were raised to 5.75 per cent.

"Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for this year is projected at 7.1 percent, with Q2 at 7.2 percent, Q3 at 6.9, and Q4 at 6.8 percent," Malhotra said.

The contribution of net exports also remained positive. "We exhibited resilience amidst global headwinds, as evident from real GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in Q1," Malhotra said.