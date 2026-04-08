ETV Bharat / business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Guv Says Global Economy Facing Unprecedented Challenges

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and to maintain a neutral stance amid geopolitical uncertainties, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Wednesday.

"The global economy is facing unprecedented challenges", said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Monetary Policy Committee met on 6th, 7th and briefly today in the morning to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate.