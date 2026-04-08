RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Guv Says Global Economy Facing Unprecedented Challenges
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday that the global economy is facing unprecedented challenges.
By PTI
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and to maintain a neutral stance amid geopolitical uncertainties, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Wednesday.
"The global economy is facing unprecedented challenges", said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Monetary Policy Committee met on 6th, 7th and briefly today in the morning to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate.
April 8, 2026
"After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged under the liquidity facility at 5.25%. Consequently, the STF rate remains at 5% and the MSF rate and the bank rate at 5.5%. The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral strands," RBI Governor said.