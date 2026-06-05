ETV Bharat / business

RBI Decides To Keep Policy Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Pc Amid West Asia Crisis

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the second time in a row at 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday, citing heightened global uncertainties.

The policy decision comes amid a three-month-long conflict in West Asia that has disrupted energy supplies, leading to a surge in crude oil prices, and created fiscal and inflationary pressures for import-dependent countries like India.

Announcing the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the MPC unanimously decided in favour of the status quo on the policy interest rate with a neutral stance.

"After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the lap unchanged at 5.25 per cent," the Governor said.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal on Friday, Jun 6, 2026. (RBI)

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday (June 3). The interest rate pause comes even as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation has moved closer to the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent at 3.48 per cent in April.

Moreover, there is fear of inflation further inching up due to an expected weak monsoon and fuel price rise in the coming months. "Global economy remains clouded amidst unprecedented challenges," the Governor highlighted.