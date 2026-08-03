ETV Bharat / business

MPC's 3-Day Meeting Begins Amid Expectations Of Status Quo On Interest Rates

Mumbai: The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel started on Monday amid expectations of a status quo on the benchmark repo rate, with the Monetary Policy Committee slated to announce its decision on August 5.

As global uncertainties and inflation risks persist, most experts expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to adopt a cautious approach despite resilient domestic economic growth.

In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and adopted a cautious wait-and-watch stance as policymakers assessed the fallout of the West Asia conflict.

The central bank had raised the retail inflation estimate for 2026-27 to 5.1 per cent from its earlier estimate of 4.6 per cent, largely due to mounting input costs, triggered by the pass-through of higher global energy prices to retail rates of petrol and diesel.

It lowered its GDP forecast for FY27 to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent estimated in April. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the bi-monthly meeting on August 5.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said the credit policy comes at a time when global uncertainty still exists and there is little clarity on when the war will end. Therefore, crude oil prices and currency will remain volatile and rather hard to conjecture.

"At the same time, we have seen inflation inching upwards and it does look like that it will continue to move in the upward direction as food prices have started rising partly due to the season effects as well as monsoon.

"Growth on the other hand, going by high frequency indicators, is steady. Against this background, the MPC is likely to maintain status quo on repo rate as well as the stance," Sabnavis said. Dipti Deshpande, Senior Director and Principal Economist, Crisil Ltd, too expects the central bank to keep policy rates unchanged during its August review meeting.

"While the MPC may acknowledge emerging inflationary risks, we believe it will prefer to wait for greater clarity on the implications of two key shocks, namely the prolonged conflict in West Asia and ongoing monsoon uncertainties, for the growth-inflation dynamic. "Both factors pose risks to the growth and inflation outlook, presenting policymakers with an increasingly delicate trade-off," Deshpande said.