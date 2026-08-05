RBI Decides To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Pc For Third Consecutive Time As Global Tensions Linger
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the MPC unanimously decided in favour of the status quo on the policy interest rate with a neutral stance.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row at 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday, citing global uncertainties amid the West Asia conflict.
The announcement came amid the ongoing West Asia conflict that continues to challenge the global economy by disrupting key trade routes.
Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, the RBI Governor said the MPC unanimously decided in favour of the status quo on the policy interest rate with a neutral stance.
"After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the lap unchanged at 5.25 per cent," the Governor said.
VIDEO | Mumbai: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in the Monetary Policy Statement, says, "The Monetary Policy Committee met for its third bi-monthly meeting of the current financial year on August 3, 4 and 5 to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate. After a detailed… pic.twitter.com/6IIQjOkEHD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026
In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and adopted a cautious wait-and-watch stance as policymakers assessed the fallout of the West Asia conflict.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on Monday (August 3). "Economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand," the governor highlighted.
The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate also remained at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stood at 5.5 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that trade uncertainties linger as the US has imposed fresh tariffs. Crude oil and financial markets remain volatile amid the West Asia crisis, he added.
The RBI Governor noted that the Indian economy has performed better than expected in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.
The central bank lowered the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation projection to 5.0 per cent for FY27, from the earlier estimate of 5.1 per cent, said the Governor.
The Governor emphasised that headline inflation is expected to rise in the near term, fuelled by higher oil and food prices, to peak in Q3 before starting to decline.
He said the outlook remains hazy amid uncertainties around the Southwest monsoon, El Niño, geopolitics and global trade policy. He added that greater clarity is needed on the inflation trajectory and its composition before taking any policy action.
The Central Bank has marginally revised its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year, raising it from 6.6 per cent to 6.7 per cent.
Malhotra further stated that underlying inflation, as reflected by core inflation excluding precious metals, has remained benign for some time and is expected to align with core inflation towards the end of the financial year.
On growth, Malhotra said the economy continues to be supported by resilient domestic demand, sustained expansion in manufacturing and services activity, and robust exports. Additionally, the rupee has been depreciating continuously since the beginning of this year. The rupee has been hovering between 95 and 96 against the dollar.
Once considered among Asia's more stable currencies, the rupee has now become one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year, pressured by a mix of expensive oil, capital outflows, widening trade deficits and a surging US dollar. It has depreciated about 7 per cent so far in 2026 and is down roughly 6 per cent since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February.
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