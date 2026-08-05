ETV Bharat / business

RBI Decides To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25 Pc For Third Consecutive Time As Global Tensions Linger

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the third time in a row at 5.25 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday, citing global uncertainties amid the West Asia conflict.

The announcement came amid the ongoing West Asia conflict that continues to challenge the global economy by disrupting key trade routes.

Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, the RBI Governor said the MPC unanimously decided in favour of the status quo on the policy interest rate with a neutral stance.

"After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the lap unchanged at 5.25 per cent," the Governor said.

In June, the Reserve Bank had kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and adopted a cautious wait-and-watch stance as policymakers assessed the fallout of the West Asia conflict.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day deliberations on Monday (August 3). "Economic growth continues to be supported by resilient demand," the governor highlighted.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate also remained at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate stood at 5.5 per cent. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that trade uncertainties linger as the US has imposed fresh tariffs. Crude oil and financial markets remain volatile amid the West Asia crisis, he added.