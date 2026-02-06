ETV Bharat / business

RBI Pauses Rate Cuts, Retains Interest Rate At 5.25 Pc Amid Geopolitical Uncertainties

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to maintain the current policy repo rate at 5.25 per cent, after a 25 basis point rate cut in December amid geopolitical uncertainties, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

This is the first monetary policy review after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

Announcing the sixth and final bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal, the Governor said the MPC said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to retain the short-term lending rate or repo rate at 5.25 per cent with a neutral stance. The rate cut pause comes on the back of the CPI-based headline retail inflation ruling below the 2 per cent lower band mandated by the government for the last four months.

The central bank has been tasked by the government to ensure that the consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Since February 2025, the RBI has reduced the policy rate by 125 basis points. In its previous policy review in December, it had trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent.