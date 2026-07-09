ETV Bharat / business

RBI Launches 3 Key Surveys To Get Input For Monetary Policy

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday launched three key surveys, including one to gauge inflation expectations among households, aimed at providing critical inputs for formulating monetary policy.

The July 2026 round of the 'Inflation Expectations Survey of Households' aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, the central bank said in a statement.

The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates, it said.

The RBI also announced the launch of 'the July 2026 round of the Rural Consumer Confidence Survey'.