ETV Bharat / business

RBI Keeps Investment Limit For FPIs In G-Secs Unchanged For FY27

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Monday said the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors in government securities through the general route will remain unchanged at 6 per cent of the outstanding stocks of securities for 2026-27.

Also, the allocation of incremental changes in the G-Sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories -- General and Long-term -- has been retained at 50:50 for 2026-27, it said in a circular on limits for investment in debt and sale of credit default swaps by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

"The limits for FPI investment in Government Securities (G-Secs), State Government Securities (SGSs) and corporate bonds shall remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, of the outstanding stocks of securities for 2026-27 for the General Route," the RBI said.