ETV Bharat / business

RBI Issues Final Norms On Easing Bank Lending To REITs, InvITs With Prudential Safeguards

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued final amendment directions permitting commercial banks to lend to Real Estate Investment Trusts and InvITs, while retaining key prudential safeguards on exposure limits, asset quality, and repayment structures. The final directions were issued after incorporating feedback received from stakeholders on the draft norms.

Among major changes, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said overseas branches of Indian banks may participate in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) financing under syndication arrangements, subject to a 20 per cent cap on contribution and a 150 per cent risk weight.

The requirement for an insolvency mechanism was replaced with a broader "effective recovery mechanism" condition in overseas jurisdictions.

The central bank has, however, rejected requests to allow financing of land acquisition and under-construction assets through REIT and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) structures, reiterating that activities not permitted directly cannot be financed indirectly.

Responding to industry feedback on eligibility norms, the RBI relaxed the earlier three-year operational requirement by linking it to the cash-flow performance of underlying assets. It mandated that at least 80 per cent of underlying assets must generate positive cash flows for at least one year.