RBI Imposes Rs 91 Lakh Penalty On HDFC Bank

Mumbai: A penalty of Rs 91 lakh has been imposed on HDFC Bank for violating certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The penalty has been imposed on the private sector lender for deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance, including those related to Know Your Customer (KYC).

The penalty has been imposed on the private sector lender for contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act and non-compliance with certain directions on ‘Interest Rate on Advances’, 'Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' and KYC.

RBI said a Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024. Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with the provisions of the BR Act, RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, RBI issued a notice to the bank.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and additional submissions made by it, RBI said the charges against the bank were sustained, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty.