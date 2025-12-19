ETV Bharat / business

RBI Imposes Restrictions On The Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed several restrictions on Valsad-based The Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank, including a prohibition on customer withdrawals, due to the lender's deteriorating financial position. The restrictions in the form of 'Directions' will remain in force for six months from the close of business on Thursday.

According to the Directions, the bank cannot, without prior permission of the RBI, grant or renew any loans, make investments, incur liability, and dispose off any of its properties, among others.

"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, the bank has been directed not to allow withdrawal of any amount from savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor but is allowed to set off loans against deposits...," the RBI said.

The Directions, it said are necessitated due to supervisory concerns emanating from the recent material developments in the bank, and to protect the interests of depositors of the bank.

RBI said it has in the recent past engaged with the board and senior management of The Valsad Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank for improvement in its functioning.