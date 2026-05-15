ETV Bharat / business

RBI Imposes Penalty On IIFL Finance

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3.1 lakh on IIFL Finance for certain deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The penalty was imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Master Direction- Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company - Scale Based Regulation).

In a statement, the central bank said a statutory inspection of IIFL Finance was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2025.

"Based on the supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions," it said.

After considering the company’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI found that the charge against the company was sustained, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty.