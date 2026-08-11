ETV Bharat / business

RBI Guv Asks Banks To Build Meaningful Human Oversight, Not Blame AI Models For Faulty Decisions

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday asked banks to have "meaningful human oversight" over decisions as a design principle while building artificial intelligence models, making it clear that blaming the technology tools will not be "acceptable" to the regulator.

Addressing the annual Fibac event in the financial capital, Malhotra urged banks to use artificial intelligence tools to augment rather than merely replace human judgment to serve customers better.

He made it clear that the RBI sees AI as a capability to be responsibly harnessed and not as a risk to be contained, and urged banks to adopt the tools rather than sitting on the sidelines. However, as the system adopts AI, there can be an erosion of human judgement and accountability over a period of time, Malhotra warned.

"For a bank's decision, the ultimate responsibility has to lie with the bank and not with the vendor or with the algorithm. We cannot say that it is the model that decided it. That can never be an acceptable answer, (18:35) whether to the bank, to the customer, or to the regulator," Malhotra said.

"Meaningful human oversight, the ability to explain, to intervene, and where necessary to override, must remain a design principle and not an afterthought," he added.

It can be noted that a slew of Indian lenders have been reporting a massive adoption of AI tools for a variety of functions, including credit underwriting and customer service, with some hoping that their reliance on human capital will reduce over a period of time.

"(AI must be) used to augment rather than merely to replace human judgement," Malhotra said in the remarks that come amid wide-ranging concerns on the impact of AI on employment intensity across sectors in the economy.