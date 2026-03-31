ETV Bharat / business

RBI Extends Export Credit Relief Till June 30 Amid West Asia Crisis

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday extended the enhanced export credit period of up to 450 days for pre-shipment and post-shipment finance for disbursals made till June 30, citing continuing logistical disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The central bank had first introduced the measures in November 2025 amid the US tariff wars.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has been receiving representations from various stakeholders regarding difficulties in adhering to timelines for realisation of export proceeds due to geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.

In a notification, the regulator said the enhanced export credit period of 450 days, which was earlier available for disbursals made till March 31, 2026, will now be applicable for all disbursals till June 30, 2026.

The RBI also clarified that the earlier relaxation extending the time period for realisation and repatriation of the full export value of goods, software and services from nine months to 15 months from the date of export will continue to remain in force.