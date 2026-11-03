ETV Bharat / business

RBI Eases Reporting Norms For Small Service Exporters And Importers

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday eased reporting requirements for small service exporters and importers, including relaxing rules for filing export declarations. The central bank has made amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations.

Under the revised norms, the exporter of services will be deemed to have submitted the Export Declaration Form (EDF) when they furnish the necessary information regarding receipt of payment to an authorised dealer for crediting their accounts.

For exporters other than resident individuals, the same facility will be available for inward remittances of up to Rs 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency, for a service. The RBI has also eased the import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) reporting requirements for service imports, subject to specific conditions.