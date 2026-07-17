ETV Bharat / business

RBI's Currency Printing Arm Invites Global Bids For Polymer Banknote Substrate

Mumbai: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), the currency-printing subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, has floated a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting manufacturers worldwide to supply opacified polymer substrate sheets embedded with security features for printing Indian banknotes.

The EOI, released on Friday, seeks an indicative quantity of 68,000 reams of BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene)-based polymer substrate, 34,000 reams each for two denominations, with each ream comprising 500 sheets. The material must carry security features such as a clear window with portrait, metallic numeral, magnetic pseudo thread, shadow image and iridescent pattern, suitable for printing at BRBNMPL and SPMCIL presses.

Sources in the know say that the polymer notes are likely to be in the lower denominations of Rs 10 and 20 in the starting phase. The ink used to print the notes is also specially made based on security requirements.

Notably, the EOI carries strict national-security riders: bidders must ensure their operations in China or Pakistan are firewalled from any India-linked business, must not source raw material from either country, and must not engage personnel who have worked in China or Pakistan in any capacity.