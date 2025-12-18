ETV Bharat / business

RBI Clears Paytm Arm PPSL As Payment Aggregator For Offline, Cross-Border Transactions

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications on Thursday said its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), has received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator for physical (offline) payments and cross-border transactions.

The approval is in addition to the authorisation for Online Payment Aggregation already granted by the central bank to PPSL last month. "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 17, 2025 has authorised Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications Limited, to operate as a Payment Aggregator for Physical (offline) payments and Cross-Border transactions (both inward and outward), in addition to the online Payment Aggregator authorisation already granted by RBI on November 26, 2025, under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007,” Paytm said in a regulatory filing.