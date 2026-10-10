ETV Bharat / business

RBI Cancels Registration of 13 NBFCs; 10 Surrender Registrations: Full List and Other Details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the registration certificates of 13 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The cancellation of certificates bars them from carrying out non-banking financial business. It may be noted that 11 of the total 13 NBFCs were registered in West Bengal and two are based in Tamil Nadu.

The RBI said it had cancelled the registrations "in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934."

Of the 13 NBFCs, 11 have registered offices in West Bengal, while the remaining two are based in Tamil Nadu. The cancellation orders were issued on various dates in September 2026.

RBI cancels registration of 13 NBFCs: Full List

Nakodar Finance, Ajitnath Steels, Astrol Dealcom, Bhagyashri Trading, Booh Finance Company and Britex Financial Services.The RBI also cancelled registrations of Sajili Vinimay, Bhumika Fiscal Services, Blue Mount Exports, Delta Capital Market, Rajesh Fiscal Services, Sarla Finance and Shreyans Vyapaar.

The RBI said the companies "shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934."

Sr. No. Name of the Company Registered Office Address 1 Nakodar Finance Private Limited 8th Floor, SKCL Tech Square, Plot No.SP14, Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032 2 Ajitnath Steels Pvt Ltd (as per MCA - Augment Finvest Private Limited) 22, Hemanta Basu Sarani, Trimurti Highrise, 3rd Floor, Suit No 3A, Cabin No 8, Treasury Building, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001 3 Astrol Dealcom Pvt Ltd A.C Mansion 72, Bentick Street, Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001 4 Bhagyashri Trading Pvt Ltd 132 Cotton St, 1st Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700007 5 Booh Finance Company Pvt Ltd ABC Trade Centre, 1st Floor, Old No 50, New No 39, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600002 6 Britex Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. 1/1B, Upper Wood Street, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700017 7 Sajili Vinimay Pvt. Ltd. 15B Kalakar Street 1st Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700007 8 Bhumika Fiscal Services Private Limited N.S. Road, Jalpaiguri, Jaigaon, West Bengal, 736182 9 Blue Mount Exports Pvt Ltd. C/O, Kandoi Transport, Silver Spring, Block - 9, Flat - 5C, 5, JBS Halden Ave, Nue, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700105 10 Delta Capital Market Ltd. 34A, MetCafe Street, Jain Centre, 4th Floor, Suite No. 4E, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700027 11 Rajesh Fiscal Services Private Limited (as per MCA - Rajesh Fiscal Services Pvt. Ltd.) 5/1, Clive Row 3rd Floor, Room No. 80, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001 12 Sarla Finance Pvt. Ltd. Star Residency, 3, Chotopole, Raigachi Rajarhat, Rajarhat Main Road, Parganas North, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700135 13 Shreyans Vyapaar (P) Ltd (as per MCA - SHREYANS VYAPAAR PRIVATE LIMITED) Unit No. 202, 2nd Floor, Terminus, Plot No. BG-12, Action Area 1B, New Town, Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700156

10 NBFCs surrender their Certificates of Registration to the RBI

Meanwhile, the RBI also announced that 10 NBFCs had surrendered their Certificates of Registration for reasons including exit from the business, changes in regulatory classification and cessation of legal existence.

Six companies said they surrendered their certificates as they have exited from the non-banking financial institution business.