ETV Bharat / business

RBI Cancels Registration of 13 NBFCs; 10 Surrender Registrations: Full List and Other Details

The RBI has cancelled the registration certificates of 13 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

RBI NBFC
RBI Cancels Registration of 13 NBFCs (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the registration certificates of 13 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The cancellation of certificates bars them from carrying out non-banking financial business. It may be noted that 11 of the total 13 NBFCs were registered in West Bengal and two are based in Tamil Nadu.

The RBI said it had cancelled the registrations "in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934."

Of the 13 NBFCs, 11 have registered offices in West Bengal, while the remaining two are based in Tamil Nadu. The cancellation orders were issued on various dates in September 2026.

RBI cancels registration of 13 NBFCs: Full List

Nakodar Finance, Ajitnath Steels, Astrol Dealcom, Bhagyashri Trading, Booh Finance Company and Britex Financial Services.The RBI also cancelled registrations of Sajili Vinimay, Bhumika Fiscal Services, Blue Mount Exports, Delta Capital Market, Rajesh Fiscal Services, Sarla Finance and Shreyans Vyapaar.

The RBI said the companies "shall not transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934."

Sr. No.Name of the CompanyRegistered Office Address
1Nakodar Finance Private Limited8th Floor, SKCL Tech Square, Plot No.SP14, Thiru Vi Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600032
2

Ajitnath Steels Pvt Ltd

(as per MCA - Augment Finvest Private Limited)

22, Hemanta Basu Sarani, Trimurti Highrise, 3rd Floor, Suit No 3A, Cabin No 8, Treasury Building, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001
3Astrol Dealcom Pvt LtdA.C Mansion 72, Bentick Street, Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001
4Bhagyashri Trading Pvt Ltd132 Cotton St, 1st Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700007
5Booh Finance Company Pvt LtdABC Trade Centre, 1st Floor, Old No 50, New No 39, Anna Salai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600002
6Britex Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.1/1B, Upper Wood Street, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700017
7Sajili Vinimay Pvt. Ltd.15B Kalakar Street 1st Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700007
8Bhumika Fiscal Services Private LimitedN.S. Road, Jalpaiguri, Jaigaon, West Bengal, 736182
9Blue Mount Exports Pvt Ltd.C/O, Kandoi Transport, Silver Spring, Block - 9, Flat - 5C, 5, JBS Halden Ave, Nue, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700105
10Delta Capital Market Ltd.34A, MetCafe Street, Jain Centre, 4th Floor, Suite No. 4E, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700027
11

Rajesh Fiscal Services Private Limited

(as per MCA - Rajesh Fiscal Services Pvt. Ltd.)

5/1, Clive Row 3rd Floor, Room No. 80, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001
12Sarla Finance Pvt. Ltd.Star Residency, 3, Chotopole, Raigachi Rajarhat, Rajarhat Main Road, Parganas North, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700135
13

Shreyans Vyapaar (P) Ltd

(as per MCA - SHREYANS VYAPAAR PRIVATE LIMITED)

Unit No. 202, 2nd Floor, Terminus, Plot No. BG-12, Action Area 1B, New Town, Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700156

10 NBFCs surrender their Certificates of Registration to the RBI

Meanwhile, the RBI also announced that 10 NBFCs had surrendered their Certificates of Registration for reasons including exit from the business, changes in regulatory classification and cessation of legal existence.

Six companies said they surrendered their certificates as they have exited from the non-banking financial institution business.

List of NBFCs: Pragati Fincap, Rajlakmi Vanijya, Vivriti Capital, MSJ Colonising and Leasing Company, PKSL Investment and HCL Corporation.

The central banking authority RBI said the decision was taken under Section 45-IA (6) of the RBI Act, 1934.

Companies which exited from NBFC business

Sr. No.Name of the CompanyRegistered Office Address
1Pragati Fincap LimitedC-22, Greater Kailash Enclave-I, New Delhi, 110048
2Rajlakmi Vanijya Pvt LtdDhirepara, Amtola, Ujjal Nagar Prabhat Boro Path, Fatasil, Ambari, Kamrup, Guwahati, Assam, 781025
3

Vivriti Capital Limited

(as per MCA - Vivriti Finance Limited)

Prestige Zackria Metropolitan No. 200/1-8, 2nd Floor, Block -1, Annasalai, Chennai, 600002
4MSJ Colonising and Leasing Company Private LimitedRoom No 101, 1st Floor, M.S.J. House, 17/1, South Tukoganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 452001
5PKSL Investment Private Limited42, First Floor, Community Centre, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, 110057
6HCL Corporation Private Limited806, Siddharth, 96, Nehru Place, South Delhi, New Delhi, 110019

The other 4 NBFCs are:

  • PCR Investments Ltd: Temple Trees, No. 19, Bishop Gardens, Raja Annamalai Puram, Chennai, 600028
  • Aparna Investment Pvt. Ltd: 109, 1st Floor, Jeejeebhoy Tower, Dalal Street, Fort, Stock Exchange, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400001
  • Vandana Griha Nirman Limited: 1st Floor, Block C, 16A Chowringhee Mansion, 30 Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, Park Street, Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700016
  • Ramsisaria Builders Limited: 42, Shivtolla Street 3rd Floor, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700007.

Also Read

RBI Rules: Banks May Have To Pay Up To Rs 5,000 Per Day For Delays In These Services

Almonds, Pistachios, Turn Costlier: Why Are Dry Fruit Prices Rising in India?

Airfares Set To Rise As IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air Hike Fuel Surcharges

TAGGED:

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
RBI NBFC
NON BANKING FINANCE COMPANIES
NBFC REGISTRATION CANCEL
RBI NBFC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.