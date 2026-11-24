ETV Bharat / business

RBI Approves SBI Mutual Fund To Acquire Up To 9.99% Stake In South Indian Bank

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved an SBI Mutual Fund's proposal to acquire up to a 9.99 per cent stake in private sector lender South Indian Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The approval was communicated to the bank on November 23 and is subject to compliance with applicable regulatory conditions.

"The RBI has accorded its approval to SBI Mutual Fund for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the Bank subject to the conditions specified therein," South Indian Bank said in the filing.

The approval is subject to compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI's Directions on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Commercial Banks, 2025, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and other applicable laws and regulatory guidelines.

The lender reported a 21 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 426 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, aided by improved margins and better asset quality.