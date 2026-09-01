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RBI Appoints Suman Ray As Executive Director

Suman Ray will look after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department.

RBI appoint Executive Director
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By PTI

Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday appointed Suman Ray as executive director, and he will look after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department. Prior to being promoted as executive director (ED), Ray was serving as regional director for Maharashtra.

As a career central banker, he has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in several areas, including currency management, financial inclusion, payment and settlement system, consumer education and protection, and human resources.

Ray has also served as Secretary to the Western Area Local Board. As executive director, he will look after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) and the Premises Department.

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SUMAN RAY
RBI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
RBI APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

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