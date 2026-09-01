ETV Bharat / business

RBI Appoints Suman Ray As Executive Director

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday appointed Suman Ray as executive director, and he will look after the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department. Prior to being promoted as executive director (ED), Ray was serving as regional director for Maharashtra.

As a career central banker, he has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank, having worked in several areas, including currency management, financial inclusion, payment and settlement system, consumer education and protection, and human resources.