ETV Bharat / business

RBI Announces Special Dollar Window For 3 Public Sector OMCs

RBI will undertake sale of USD to the public sector OMCs through designated banks. ( ANI )

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Saturday announced a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The central bank also announced regulatory measures for the foreign exchange market to strengthen market discipline and ensure appropriate risk management in the foreign exchange market, while maintaining an orderly and transparent market environment.

The measure comes as the rupee continues to depreciate amid persisting geopolitical and global economic uncertainty. The local unit closed at 96.71 against the US dollar on Friday.

The three oil marketing companies (OMCs) for which the RBI announced the special window are: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

"On the basis of assessment of current market conditions, Reserve Bank of India has decided to open a special window to meet the entire daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)..." it said.

Under the facility, the RBI will undertake sale of USD to the public sector OMCs through designated banks.

The facility will come in effect from October 12, 2026 (Monday) and will remain in place until further notice.

As part of regulatory measures, the RBI said, "Authorised dealers shall not permit users to rebook any foreign exchange derivative contract involving INR, whether deliverable or non-deliverable, which has been cancelled with any authorised dealer".

Rollover of foreign exchange derivative contracts on maturity shall continue to be permitted, subject to compliance with the extant regulatory provisions, it added.

Further, it has reduced the threshold for undertaking foreign exchange derivative transactions without establishing underlying exposure.