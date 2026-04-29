ETV Bharat / business

RBI Allows Banks To Extend Relief Measures To Borrowers Without Their Requests In Disaster-hit Areas

A pedestrian walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai ( AFP )

Mumbai: Banks are allowed to extend relief measures to all borrowers without waiting for their requests, according to the Reserve Bank's revised guidelines for calamity-affected areas, which take effect from July 1.

Following stakeholders' feedback on draft directions on relief measures, the central bank on Wednesday issued a series of directions for commercial banks, small finance banks, local area banks, cooperative banks, NBFCs, and All India Financial Institutions. Besides, two repeal directions have also been issued.

The guidelines will come into force from July 1, 2026.

"Lenders are permitted to extend the relief measures to all borrowers without waiting for a request from them, with an opt-out clause for such borrowers who desire to opt out at any point till the end of 135 days from the date of declaration of natural calamity," the RBI said while issuing the directions.

One of the directions said that a bank may operate its calamity-affected branches from temporary premises under advice to the concerned regional office of the RBI.

Also, it should make arrangements to render banking services in the affected areas by setting up satellite offices, extension counters or mobile banking facilities under intimation to the Reserve Bank.

"A bank shall take immediate action for the restoration of ATM services at the earliest. During the period, it shall provide alternative arrangements to address the immediate cash requirements of the affected areas," it said.

A bank, at its discretion, can provide relief measures such as a waiver / reduction of various fees and charges in respect of customers in the areas where a calamity has been declared for a period not exceeding one year.