ETV Bharat / business

Rapido Gets 5-Year Licence For Cab Services In Karnataka, Valid Till August 2031

Bengaluru: Rapido has received a five-year licence from the Karnataka State Transport Authority for its cab services in the state, valid until August 2031, giving the mobility platform a longer-term regulatory framework for its operations in its home market.

Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido, said the licence has been issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. The company said the licence will provide greater continuity to its captains and commuters while allowing it to expand its cab services within the state's regulatory framework.

Rapido currently operates across 21 cities in Karnataka, supporting more than 3.14 lakh captains and over 2.04 crore registered customers, according to the company. More than 69 lakh customers in the state have taken cab rides through the platform.

The company said the licence will strengthen its ability to support Karnataka's urban transport ecosystem, with a focus on safe, reliable and technology-enabled mobility.

Rapido said it has also been made part of the Urban Mobility Mission announced by the Karnataka government, through which it will work with the state on priorities including commuter access, urban travel, technology integration, safety and service reliability.