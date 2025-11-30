ETV Bharat / business

Rapido Denies Involvement In Rs 331-Cr Money Trail In Bike Taxi Driver's Account

New Delhi: Ride-hailing firm Rapido has denied having any involvement in an investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 331-crore money deposit trail in a bike taxi driver account, the company said on Saturday.

The driver's bank account received deposits worth Rs 331.36 crore between August 19, 2024, and April 16, 2025, according to ED officials. This was a classic case of a "mule" account being used to pump dirty money.

A mule account is used to funnel illicit funds generated from financial crimes, and the actual owner is not its user. Such accounts are created using fake or hired KYC, where someone lends their account in lieu of a commission. The ED officials stumbled upon the Rapido bike driver while investigating the 1xbet online betting-linked money-laundering case.

Rapido said that it is providing the required information to the Enforcement Directorate.

"The individual mentioned is one of the two crore registered captains associated with us for bike taxi services. As with many workers in the gig economy, he may be associated with multiple platforms. Rapido has no role or involvement in the matter under investigation. The alleged actions are personal to the individual," a Rapido spokesperson said.

The company does not endorse or tolerate any such behaviour and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and compliance with the law.