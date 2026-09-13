Ramoji Group's Sailaja Kiron And Vijayeswari Honoured Among Top 60 Business Leaders At HiBiz TV's Coffee Table Book Launch
HiBiz TV MD Rajgopal said the book was brought out to showcase the positive outlook and achievements of entrepreneurs to society.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: HiBiz TV on Saturday launched a 'Coffee Table Book' featuring the success stories of 60 prominent business personalities who overcame challenges and built successful enterprises across various sectors.
The Coffee Table Book was launched by Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharath at an event in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, where the 60 business personalities were also felicitated.
Notably, Ramoji Group's Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City Managing Director Ch Vijayeswari were among those named for the awards.
Ramoji Group representatives received the awards on behalf of the two business leaders.
Speaking at the event, Bharath said the journeys of the 60 entrepreneurs featured in the book were inspiring for the younger generation. He said platforms that recognise entrepreneurs and highlight their achievements were important for business growth and creating new opportunities.
Bharath said Andhra Pradesh had emerged as an investment hub under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that 26% of the investments coming into the country were being made in Andhra Pradesh.
He also credited Naidu’s Vision 2020 with contributing to Telangana’s development, saying the state was now progressing in "auto mode". He said the Andhra Pradesh government was working to take the state to a similar level of development.
HiBiz TV MD Rajgopal said the book was brought out for the first time in the organisation's 17-year journey to showcase the positive outlook and achievements of entrepreneurs to society.
He said HiBiz TV would continue the initiative in the future.
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