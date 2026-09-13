ETV Bharat / business

Ramoji Group's Sailaja Kiron And Vijayeswari Honoured Among Top 60 Business Leaders At HiBiz TV's Coffee Table Book Launch

The Coffee Table Book was launched by Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharath at an event in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: HiBiz TV on Saturday launched a 'Coffee Table Book' featuring the success stories of 60 prominent business personalities who overcame challenges and built successful enterprises across various sectors. The Coffee Table Book was launched by Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister T.G. Bharath at an event in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, where the 60 business personalities were also felicitated. Notably, Ramoji Group's Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron and Ramoji Film City Managing Director Ch Vijayeswari were among those named for the awards. Ramoji Group's Sailaja Kiron And Vijayeswari Honoured Among Top 60 Business Leaders At HiBiz TV's Coffee Table Book Launch (ETV Bharat) Ramoji Group representatives received the awards on behalf of the two business leaders.