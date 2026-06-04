ETV Bharat / business

Rajesh Exports Shares Hit 5 Pc Lower Circuit Post SEBI Order

New Delhi: Shares of gems and jewellery firm Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) tumbled 5 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit on Thursday, a day after capital markets regulator Sebi barred its promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements and diversion of funds.

The stock dropped 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit at Rs 104.65 on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock fell by 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 103.92. The company's market valuation declined by Rs 162.38 crore to Rs 3,089.90 crore.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also directed the company to make true and fair disclosures of financial statements, related party transactions and other disclosures under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations.

In a 109-page interim order on Wednesday, Sebi said its investigation has revealed misrepresentation in financial statements as well as instances of routing and layering of funds through personal accounts and related entities without adequate disclosures or supporting documentation.

The markets watchdog said the company was issued repeated summons and given several opportunities to furnish true and fair financial statements, complete records explaining the end-use, business rationale and ultimate beneficiaries of such fund flows, but there was no satisfactory response.

Sebi also flagged non-cooperation by REL's statutory auditors. According to the order, the auditors, during the deposition, promised to provide audit working papers, but eventually failed to do so.

The regulator said such sustained non-cooperation is itself indicative of an intent to suppress material information and obstruct regulatory inquiry. Sebi further observed that among the aberrations prima facie noted in the matter, about 97-99 per cent of REL's revenue was inflated, which is egregious and unheard of.