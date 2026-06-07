ETV Bharat / business

Rajesh Exports: Sent 400 GB Docs To Sebi, Regulator Couldn't Locate Files; Will Resubmit In 15 Days

New Delhi: Gold refiner and jewellery exporter Rajesh Exports on Sunday said it had already submitted 300-400 gigabytes of documents to markets regulator Sebi but believed the watchdog had been unable to locate the correct files, adding that the company would resubmit all sought documents within 15 days to resolve the matter.

The company's founder and chairman, Rajesh Mehta, in an interview to PTI, said Sebi's interim order of June 3 - which alleged revenue inflation of Rs 15.15 lakh crore over FY21-FY25 - was rooted in a fundamental accounting error in which the regulator had taken the company's EBITDA figures and classified them as revenue.

"We had given them 300-400 GB documents, running into lakhs (of pages). I think they have not been able to find the correct documents. The whole confusion has happened there," Mehta said. "They have taken the EBITDA and termed it as revenue. EBITDA means gross profit. They have taken the gross profit and termed it as revenue. Looking at the number (Rs 15.15 lakh crore), they have made a huge mistake," he added.

Mehta explained the alleged error using a jewellery shop analogy. In a high-volume, low-margin gold bullion business such as Rajesh Exports, a customer buying 2 grams of gold at a showroom would receive a bill of Rs 30,000, which constitutes the revenue.

The gross profit on that transaction would be Rs 1,000, and the net profit Rs 500. He alleged that Sebi had recorded the Rs 1,000 gross profit as the revenue figure rather than the Rs 30,000 top line. "Sebi has not commented on the Rs 500 net profit - they accept that figure. But they are taking the Rs 1,000 EBITDA and calling it the revenue," he said.

Applying the same logic to Rajesh Exports, the company buys gold at Rs 100 and sells it at Rs 101, earning Re 1 as gross profit - and it is that Re 1, Mehta alleged, that Sebi has treated as revenue rather than the full Rs 101 sale value. "It is a clear matter of confusion," he said.

He also noted that Sebi's own interim order used qualified language. "They themselves have said, we assume, we suspect that this is their business. So, this has to be clarified. Basically, nothing as harsh as they have come out with it."

On the rationale of inflating revenues, Mehta argued that such manipulation served no purpose for a company. "No company will inflate their revenues. If anybody wants to inflate, they will inflate their bottom line. They will inflate their profit to get some benefits. If they have alleged or observed an inflation of top line, which is absolutely no use for anybody," he said.