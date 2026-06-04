ETV Bharat / business

'Communication Gap Led To SEBI Action': Rajesh Exports Denies Financial Irregularities

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajesh Exports on Thursday denied any financial irregularities, saying its reported revenues were correct and that there seemed to be a communication gap between the markets regulator and the firm.

The company's statement came a day after Sebi barred Rajesh Exports Ltd's promoter and Chairman and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements and diversion of funds.

"The revenues declared by the company are correct, and there is no over-stating of revenues. There seems to be some type of communication gap and confusion between Sebi and the company," Rajesh Exports said in a BSE filing.

The Sebi's order is interim, and there has been no any adverse conclusion on any aspect. The company is in the process of clarifying all aspects to Sebi by submitting all the required and relevant documents, the Bengaluru-based jewellery exporter and refiner added.

Rajesh Exports stated that it is confident that Sebi, in its wisdom, will clarify the situation and arrive at the correct conclusion based on the authenticated documents, which the company is in the process of submitting.

Sebi, in its interim order, also directed the company to make true and fair disclosures of financial statements, related-party transactions and other disclosures under the regulatory norms.