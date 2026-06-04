ETV Bharat / business

Rajesh Exports Case: SEBI Spots Over Rs 15 Lakh Cr Revenue Gap; Swiss Unit At Centre Of Puzzle

New Delhi: Gold refiner and jewellery manufacturer Rajesh Exports Ltd (REL) allegedly inflated its consolidated revenues by more than Rs 15 lakh crore over five years by attributing massive revenues to overseas subsidiaries, particularly Switzerland-based Valcambi SA, despite the subsidiary's audited standalone financial statements showing only a fraction of those amounts, according to an interim order by Sebi.

The regulator has raised serious concerns over what it described as a prima facie misrepresentation of the company's financial position, noting that almost entire of REL's reported revenues was attributed to overseas subsidiaries whose financial statements were not made publicly available.

According to Sebi, REL reported consolidated revenues of about Rs 15.18 lakh crore between FY21 and FY25. Of this, approximately Rs 15.15 lakh crore, or 99.8 per cent of the revenues attributed to subsidiaries, could not be reconciled with the audited standalone financial statements of Valcambi SA, the group's principal operating subsidiary.

Valcambi SA, a precious metals refiner, earns revenue from refining services and the sale of branded bullion products. However, its audited standalone accounts, prepared under Swiss law and audited by KPMG SA, recorded only processing charges or value addition as revenue.

Sebi found a stark mismatch between these audited figures and the revenues reported by Rajesh Exports and its intermediary holding company, Global Gold Refineries (GGR).

For instance, in calendar year 2023, Valcambi SA reported a standalone revenue of around Rs 543 crore, while GGR and REL reported consolidated revenues of approximately Rs 2.93 lakh crore and Rs 2.81 lakh crore, respectively. As a result, Valcambi's standalone revenues accounted for less than 0.5 per cent of the revenues reported at the consolidated level.

The regulator questioned how a holding company with no independent operating activities could recognise gross transaction values running into several lakh crore rupees when the operating subsidiary itself recognised only processing fees as revenue.

When asked to explain the discrepancy by Sebi, REL argued that Valcambi accounted only for processing income, whereas GGR recognised the gross value of gold transactions along with processing charges.

Sebi, however, found the explanation prima facie untenable. It noted that Valcambi's audited financial statements did not recognise the gross value of gold transactions as revenue and reflected only processing income.

The regulator further observed that REL failed to provide documentary evidence, accounting opinions, principal-agent assessments, bullion ownership records, inventory risk allocation details, inter-company agreements or reconciliation statements to justify the recognition of gross transaction values at the holding-company level.