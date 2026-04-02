ETV Bharat / business

Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna' Sells At Record-Breaking Rs 167.20 Crore

In this image received on April 2, 2026, an oil painting titled 'Yashoda and Krishna' by Raja Ravi Varma, which fetched Rs 167.20 crore at Saffronart's Spring Live Auction, in Mumbai ( PTI )

New Delhi: Eminent Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma's oil painting "Yashoda and Krishna" was sold at a record Rs 167.20 crore (USD 17,978,495) at Saffronart's Spring Live Auction in Mumbai on Wednesday, becoming the highest-value work of modern Indian art ever sold at an auction. The painting has surpassed the previous record held by MF Husain's Untitled (Gram Yatra), which achieved over Rs 118 crore at an auction last year.

The Raja Ravi Varma work, which was estimated at Rs 80-120 crore, was acquired by Dr Cyrus S Poonawalla, managing director of the Serum Institute of India.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to acquire, preserve, and care for the iconic Raja Ravi Varma painting Yashoda and Krishna. This national treasure deserves to be made available for public viewing periodically, and it will be my endeavour to facilitate this going forward," Poonawalla said in a statement.

Painted in the 1890s, during the height of the artist's career, the work presents a nuanced interpretation of maternal love through the mythological figures of the infant Lord Krishna and his foster mother, Yashoda.