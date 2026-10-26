ETV Bharat / business

Railways Extends Optional Travel Insurance To Counter Tickets From October 27: Check Premium, Coverage

New Delhi: Complying with a Supreme Court order to extend travel insurance coverage to counter-issued tickets, the Indian Railways has extended the optional travel insurance facility to passengers booking reserved tickets at platforms.

From October 27, 2026, train passengers will be able to get travel insurance for tickets purchased at railway reservation counters. Earlier, this facility was available only for reserved tickets booked online.

On October 6, 2026, a bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan directed Indian Railways to extend travel insurance coverage to train tickets booked at counters. All zonal railways have been directed to implement the travel insurance option on tickets bought at counters from October 27, 2026. The top court had made the Railway Board directly responsible for ensuring compliance.

Train tickets are booked via IRCTC. According to the current guidelines, the insurance option is only provided to Indian citizens and for confirmed, partly confirmed, and RAC tickets at the time of online booking on IRCTC.

From Tuesday, train passengers will be able to purchase a insurance of 45 paise (including taxes). The scheme is applicable for confirmed, partially confirmed, and RAC tickets across all classes. Notably, unreserved general tickets or suburban trains are not placed under the optional scheme.

The sum assured to be given to victim/family or legal heir of the victim are as follows:-

The train travellers are able to get a travel insurance, i.e., additional financial protection in case of rail accidents or untoward incidents. The passenger will be insurance will cover death, permanent total disability, partial disability, hospitalisation expenses arising from injury, and transportation of mortal remains.

In case of death or permanent total disability, an insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided.