ETV Bharat / business

"I stand with you in your fight": Rahul Gandhi writes to IDBI Bank employees, criticises privatisation

Rahul Gandhi has opposed the privatisation of IDBI Bank ( File )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has backed IDBI Bank employees opposing the lender's proposed privatisation, warning that the sale could end reservation protections for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC).

In a letter addressed to IDBI Bank employees on Thursday, Gandhi questioned the government's decision to sell its stake in the bank despite its financial turnaround. He also raised concerns over employees' service conditions and recalled an assurance made by the government to Parliament in 2003 that it would retain at least 51 per cent ownership in the bank.

"When IDBI is privately owned, reservation for SC, ST and OBC candidates will go with it. Your service conditions, already weakened, will lose their last protection," Gandhi said in the letter. He said the bank's employees had played a key role in its turnaround, pointing out that IDBI Bank had been losing money seven years ago but earned a profit of over Rs 9,000 crore last year. Gandhi said that in March last year, a group of IDBI Bank employees had met him in Parliament House and questioned why a profitable public bank was being sold. He said he had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and asked how the interests of employees and depositors would be protected. The Union Cabinet on October 14 approved a deal worth Rs 52,878 crore (USD 5.56 billion) to sell a 60.72 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. Following the sale, the government's shareholding will fall to 15 per cent and LIC's to 19 per cent.