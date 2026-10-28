ETV Bharat / business

Tata Sons Row: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi, Shah Of Treating Indian Businesses As 'Playthings'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of treating Indian businesses as its "plaything", alleging that business leaders were afraid to speak out, amid a dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tata was being "criminally destroyed" and questioned the silence of business leaders over the matter. “Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The remarks come amid a dispute within the Tata Group after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised objections to the reappointment of Chandrasekaran, alleging procedural irregularities in the board meeting that approved the decision and questioning the validity of the resolution.

In a letter dated October 26 to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Company Secretary and Group Corporate Secretary of Tata Sons, Noel Tata said the resolution was moved at the board meeting held on September 17 despite the agenda circulated to directors not specifically mentioning Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

He also alleged that the company had not provided him with the meeting's audio and video recordings, final minutes or a certified copy of the resolution, despite repeated requests. “The resolution is void,” Noel Tata stated in the letter, arguing that the reappointment did not comply with the relevant provisions of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

According to Noel Tata, no Selection Committee was constituted under Article 118, and no recommendation from such a committee was placed before the board. He further contended that the affirmative vote of directors appointed under Article 104B, as required under Articles 118 and 121, had not been obtained.

The letter also stated that the resolution had been put to vote subject to conditions that had not been fulfilled. Noel Tata questioned the manner in which the agenda was handled, saying the original agenda described item 7 as a “Debriefing from Nomination and Remuneration Committee”.

Although the agenda was subsequently revised to include discussions on a Reserve Bank of India letter and related caveat applications, it did not explicitly refer to Chandrasekaran's reappointment, he said. He also objected to the company treating the resolution as final while the records of the board meeting remained contested.