ETV Bharat / business

Quitting Tobacco Could Give Economic Boost To Over 20.5 Mn Households In India: Analysis

New Delhi: An analysis has estimated that quitting tobacco could help 11.5 per cent or 20.5 million households in India move up one economic class, with rural areas and the poorest households possibly seeing the greatest impact.

Seven million middle-income families may also stand to benefit from quitting tobacco, the estimates published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Global Health suggest.

Researchers, including those from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in Noida, said the findings show the direct economic benefits of tobacco cessation and that tobacco control needs to be integrated with poverty reduction strategies through increased taxation, cessation support programmes and awareness campaigns.

The team added that treatment of tobacco-related disease and productivity subsequently lost due to illness and premature death add up to global economic losses of more than USD one trillion every year -- money spent on tobacco means less for essentials, including food and education.

Around 80 per cent of tobacco users live in low and middle-income countries, where a significant proportion of household income is spent on tobacco products, they said.

The analysis looked at over 261,000 households from the Indian National Sample Survey (NSS) 2022-23 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), to quantify the long-term economic benefits of quitting tobacco for households in the countries and estimate how many families could therefore be lifted out of poverty.