ETV Bharat / business

Quality Control Orders Intended to Achieve Public Policy Objectives: India At WTO

New Delhi: India's quality control orders (QCOs) are intended to achieve legitimate public policy objectives, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Eighth Trade Policy Review of India at the WTO in Geneva, Agarwal further said that trade remedy investigations are conducted transparently, based on objective evidence, due process and judicial oversight. The remarks come at a time when certain WTO member countries have raised issues about QCOs.

India's tariff reforms, customs simplification measures and ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) strategy have steadily strengthened the country's integration with the global economy, Agarwal said. He also said that India is committed to an open, transparent and predictable trade and investment regime.