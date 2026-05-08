ETV Bharat / business

QCOs Intent Not To Make It Trade Restrictive, But Enhance Quality Ecosystem: Comm Min Official

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, right, and European Commissioner for Trade & Economic Security Maros Sefcovic exchange documents during a joint press statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The objective behind issuing quality control orders (QCOs) for a number of goods is not to create trade barriers, but to enhance quality ecosystem in India, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event on India-EU free trade agreement, India's chief negotiator for this FTA and Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Darpan Jain said the pact has tried to ensure that these regulations do not impede trade between India and the European Union (EU). About concerns regarding India's QCOs from certain EU firms, Jain said technical barriers to trade chapter in the FTA cover technical regulations like these.

"It (QCO) is a quality requirement based on safety, security and sustainability criteria -- either one or a combination thereof. There are a number of reforms which are happening on that, more and more products are being looked at as to how we can enhance the quality ecosystem in India... the intent is not to make it trade restrictive but (find ways) to enhance quality of products available in the Indian market, so that is the objective," he said.

He added that the India-EU agreement is a living agreement as it includes clauses for a review and consultation processes. "I think you should not feel worried about it, you should not have any apprehensions about it. It is something which is taken care of as far as India-EU trade is concerned," Jain said.