ETV Bharat / business

Qatar Holding Sells Over 48 Lakh Shares Of Adani Energy Sols For Rs 643 Cr; Birla MF Buys Stake

New Delhi: Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has sold 48.05 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions to Birla Mutual Fund for Rs 643 crore through open market transactions, according to data available on the BSE.

Qatar Holding LLC offloaded 48,05,974 shares, representing a 0.40 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions, as per block deal data executed on Friday.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,339 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 643.52 crore. Meanwhile, Birla Mutual Fund acquired the same number of shares at the same price.

Following the completion of the transaction, shares of Adani Energy Solutions on Friday rose 2.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,368 apiece on the BSE.