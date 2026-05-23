Qatar Holding Sells Over 48 Lakh Shares Of Adani Energy Sols For Rs 643 Cr; Birla MF Buys Stake
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,339 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 643.52 crore.
By PTI
Published : May 23, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Qatar Holding LLC, an affiliate of the sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, has sold 48.05 lakh shares of Adani Energy Solutions to Birla Mutual Fund for Rs 643 crore through open market transactions, according to data available on the BSE.
Qatar Holding LLC offloaded 48,05,974 shares, representing a 0.40 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions, as per block deal data executed on Friday.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,339 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 643.52 crore. Meanwhile, Birla Mutual Fund acquired the same number of shares at the same price.
Following the completion of the transaction, shares of Adani Energy Solutions on Friday rose 2.10 per cent to close at Rs 1,368 apiece on the BSE.
Last month, Adani Energy Solutions posted a marginal rise of 1.3 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 723 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by a rise in revenues. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 714 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income rose to Rs 7,588.08 crore from Rs 6,596.39 crore in January-March FY25, the company said.
In the entire fiscal, the net profit was at Rs 2,392.75 crore, over two-fold jump from Rs 921.69 crore as of March 31, 2025, and the total income rose to Rs 28,325.16 crore from Rs 24,446.55 crore, it added.
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