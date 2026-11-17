ETV Bharat / business

PRS Report Flags Rising States' Deficit, Slower SGST Growth, Mounting Debt

New Delhi: States' revenue deficit has steadily widened from a post-Covid low of 0.23 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 to 0.71 per cent in 2025-26, driven by a sharp surge in spending on cash transfer schemes, according to a legislative think tank.

PRS Legislative Research's annual report, The State of State Finances 2026-27, highlighted growing fiscal pressures on states, examining trends in revenue deficits, GST collections, welfare spending, mineral revenues and public debt.

Ten states have consistently reported revenue deficits, and five states, including Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana, have moved from a revenue surplus to a deficit.

States' spending on cash transfer schemes grew at an annual rate of 24 per cent over the five years up to 2023-24, the report said.

Their collective allocation for unconditional cash transfers is estimated to reach around Rs 4 lakh crore, or 1 per cent of GDP, in 2026-27 compared to 0.6 per cent of GDP in 2022-23.

The report also estimated that states would have spent around Rs 33,000 crore under the VB-G RAM G framework in 2025-26, had it replaced MGNREGA, assuming the same number of person-days and wage rates. This would have been nearly six times the Rs 5,261 crore they actually spent under MGNREGA.

On GST revenues, the report noted that growth in State GST (SGST) collections slowed relative to GDP for the first time in four years in 2025-26.