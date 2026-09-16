ETV Bharat / business

Proxy Adviser Tells Tata Sons Board To 'Bell The Cat' On Long-delayed IPO

Mumbai: Corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services urged Tata Sons Ltd's board to commit to a stock market listing without further delay, arguing the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of the holding company's bid to exit tighter regulatory oversight has left India's largest conglomerate with no credible path to remain private.

In a report titled 'Tata Sons: Bell the Cat', InGovern said the board, which meets on September 17, should stop pursuing "prolonged litigation or alternative structures aimed at remaining unlisted" and instead prepare for an initial public offering, which would benefit the roughly 1.77 crore (non-unique) shareholders across Tata group companies that hold indirect exposure to Tata Sons through their stakes in the holding firm.

The RBI informed Tata Sons, in a letter dated September 11, that it was rejecting the company's March 2024 application to surrender its registration as a systemically important core investment company (CIC-ND-SI).

Tata Sons had filed for deregistration after prepaying more than Rs 21,000 crore of debt and becoming net cash-positive, in what analysts described as an attempt to exit the "upper layer" NBFC category the RBI placed it in during September 2022 - a classification that carries a mandatory listing requirement within three years.

That deadline passed in September 2025 without a listing, as Tata Sons pressed ahead with its deregistration bid instead. A revised RBI classification framework that took effect in June 2026, based on a simpler asset-size threshold of Rs 1 lakh crore, kept Tata Sons - whose standalone assets exceed Rs 2 lakh crore - firmly in the upper layer.

InGovern said the RBI has also filed a caveat in the Bombay High Court, signalling that it intends to be heard before any interim relief is granted should Tata Sons mount a legal challenge.

The Tata Sons' board is expected to take up the RBI's decision, a listing timetable, the appointment of legal and investment-banking advisers, and - unusually for a single meeting - a leadership question, according to InGovern.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran's second term runs through February 20, 2027, and he has said he will not seek a third; some directors are reported to be weighing whether to ask him to reconsider given the scale of the task ahead.

Reports have also pointed to divisions on the board itself, with director Noel Tata said to oppose a listing and fellow director Venu Srinivasan supportive of one.

A potential offering could be among India's largest, with reports pointing to a deal size of at least USD 5 billion and a valuation above Rs 20 lakh crore, though the final size would hinge on how much of the company is sold down.

Tata Trusts holds a controlling economic interest of roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons, including about 23.5 per cent held by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust alone, with the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group holding roughly 18.4 per cent as the largest non-Trust shareholder. Seven listed Tata group companies collectively hold a further 11.92 per cent of Tata Sons between them.