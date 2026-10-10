Protests Hit Delhi Biz Hard, Khan Market Traders Seek Dedicated Protest Site
"Even if we don't open our shutters, our expenses continue," Brij Gopal Khosla, Senior Vice President, Khan Market Traders Association, tells Saurabh Shukla.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: On a day when Delhi was turned into a fortress by the security forces in anticipation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, traders in Delhi's tony Khan Market expressed serious concern over the impact of protests on business activities. Talking to ETV Bharat, Brij Gopal Khosla, the Senior Vice President of Khan Market Traders Association, said it's affecting public movement in the area and with it, the livelihood of shopkeepers. He urged the government to designate a dedicated site for demonstrations to prevent disruption to daily life.
Speaking of the challenges faced by the business community, he said while the right to protest must be respected, the demonstrations should be conducted in a manner that does not inconvenience the general public, or bring business activities to a standstill. Highlighting the financial pressure on traders, he said shopkeepers were already struggling with rising expenses and continued business uncertainty since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expenses on rent, salaries, GST and other taxes have to be paid regardless of whether shops remain open or closed, he grumbled, adding, "Even if we don't open our shutters, our expenses continue."
In Khan Market, the average monthly shop rent is around Rs 10 lakh. Restaurants and larger shops are costlier. "Whether business takes place or not, we have to pay rents, salaries and meet other expenses," he said.
50-100% Fall In Biz
Khosla claimed that market activity and customer footfall had fallen sharply during the protests, with businesses witnessing a nearly 50 per cent decline over the past week, reaching a complete standstill on some days. He also pointed to empty markets and parking areas, saying road closures and restricted access had discouraged customers from visiting commercial areas.
According to him, blocked roads and difficulties in crossing streets had created problems for commuters and ordinary residents too. Such disruptions affect not only traders but also employees, their families and the wider economy.
Dedicated Protest Site
Expressing concern over the broader economic consequences of protests, Khosla said prolonged protests could affect government revenue and undermine efforts to strengthen the economy. He also noted that reports of disruptions and safety concerns could discourage visitors from travelling to affected areas.
Calling for an immediate solution for such disruptions, the trader said the association intended to meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and request him that a designated protest site be established away from central commercial areas. He suggested that a suitable location could be identified in Rohini or elsewhere, provided demonstrations did not disrupt the lives and livelihoods of others.
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