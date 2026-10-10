ETV Bharat / business

Protests Hit Delhi Biz Hard, Khan Market Traders Seek Dedicated Protest Site

Across central Delhi, business has come to a standstill ( PTI )

New Delhi: On a day when Delhi was turned into a fortress by the security forces in anticipation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, traders in Delhi's tony Khan Market expressed serious concern over the impact of protests on business activities. Talking to ETV Bharat, Brij Gopal Khosla, the Senior Vice President of Khan Market Traders Association, said it's affecting public movement in the area and with it, the livelihood of shopkeepers. He urged the government to designate a dedicated site for demonstrations to prevent disruption to daily life.

Speaking of the challenges faced by the business community, he said while the right to protest must be respected, the demonstrations should be conducted in a manner that does not inconvenience the general public, or bring business activities to a standstill. Highlighting the financial pressure on traders, he said shopkeepers were already struggling with rising expenses and continued business uncertainty since the COVID-19 pandemic.