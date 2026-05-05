ETV Bharat / business

Prolonged West Asia Crisis May Pull Down India's GDP Growth To Less Than 6.5%: CII President

New Delhi: A prolonged West Asia conflict characterized by significant shipping disruptions and elevated energy prices poses a serious threat to India's economic growth momentum and may pull down the country's GDP growth to less than 6.5 per cent, CII President Rajiv Memani said on Tuesday.

According to Memani, the prevailing energy crisis due to the West Asia conflict poses the "biggest risk" to global economic growth -- including India's -- if it drags on for a long time.

"If it (West Asia crisis) does settle on time, then I think, you know, the growth momentum should pick up. You know, we should be somewhere between 6.5 to 7 per cent. If it extends for a very, very long time, then, you know, maybe slower than 6.5 per cent," the CII President told PTI in an interview.

However, he acknowledged that it is difficult to form a concrete view on GDP growth and interest rates until the West Asia crisis settles down.

On elevated crude oil prices and their impact on the Indian economy, the CII President said, "There is enough evidence of different price points and different impacts on India's growth. I think by and large, over the last 10-12 years, except for some phases in between, oil prices have been benign, and I think that's also helped India to achieve strong growth".

He observed that "anything above USD 100 per barrel will have an impact on growth, given that we've still not reached a point where we are sufficiently changing our demand pattern".