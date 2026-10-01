ETV Bharat / business

Productive Discussion With USTR Greer on Early Conclusion Of Trade Deal: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had a “productive discussion” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim trade agreement between India and the US.

Goyal met Greer on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G-20 Trade Ministers’ meeting in Milwaukee, about 1,200 kms from Washington. The meeting came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation to review progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

“Had a productive discussion with USTR Greer towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal said he also exchanged views with Greer on G20 deliberations under the US presidency of the grouping. India and the US in February announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

Goyal on September 24 said that the trade pact between India and the US is "done and dusted" and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market. India's competitors in the US market include ASEAN countries, China, and Bangladesh.