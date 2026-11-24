ETV Bharat / business

Private Investment Project Announcements Surge 58.5% To Rs 26.6 Lakh Crore In H1 FY27: CII

Private sector project announcements surged in the first half of FY27 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Private sector project announcements surged 58.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26.6 lakh crore in the first half of FY27 ended September, reflecting improving investor confidence amid sustained government reforms, infrastructure development and regulatory improvements, CII said on Tuesday.

According to the second edition of CII's Private Investment Barometer, private sector announcements accounted for 86.2 per cent of total project announcements during April-September 2026, up from 74.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The investment announcements during the first half of FY27 were 4.4 times the average recorded in the first halves of FY17 to FY25, indicating a strengthening investment pipeline.

CII President R Mukundan said the government's sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework have created a strong enabling environment for private investment.

"The government deserves considerable credit for creating a strong enabling environment for private investment through sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework.

"The consistency and continuity of these efforts, despite considerable global uncertainty, have strengthened business confidence and provided greater visibility for long-term investment decisions. Indian industry has been responding to these opportunities, and we are seeing encouraging evidence of this in both investment announcements and actual capital formation," he said.

Importantly, the improvement in private investment extends beyond announcements, with gross capital formation by approximately 1,800 listed private firms reaching Rs 12.4 lakh crore in FY26, equivalent to 3.6 per cent of nominal GDP, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent during FY17 to FY21, the industry body said.

On a comparable-firm basis, investment increased by 8.7 per cent in FY26.

Further, 54 per cent of firms increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity.

Private project completions during April-September 2026 stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17.

"These trends demonstrate that Indian industry is responding to the opportunities created by the government's reforms. Private enterprises are investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, digital technologies and emerging sectors, supported by stronger balance sheets and growing confidence in India's economic prospects. At the same time, we recognise that a much greater responsibility now rests with industry," Mukundan said.

The barometer also highlighted a shift in the composition of investments, with manufacturing project announcements reaching Rs 8.1 lakh crore in H1 FY27, 3.2 times their historical average.