ETV Bharat / business

Preferential Certificate Of Origin For Exports To Oman Under CEPA To Be Issued From June 1

New Delhi: The government on Friday said preferential certificates of origin for exports to Oman under a free trade agreement will be issued from June 1 from the Trade Connect portal. This certificate is important for exporters to avail duty concessions under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will come into force from June 1.

"It is informed that upon coming into force of the India-Oman CEPA on June 1, 2026, preferential certificate of origin for exports to Oman...will be rolled out on Trade Connect ePlatform, which serves as the unified digital platform for application and issuance of all electronic certificate of origin for Indian exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notice.

A certificate of origin is a key document required for exports to those countries with which India has trade agreements. An exporter has to submit the certificate at the landing port of the importing country. The document is important to claim duty concessions under free trade agreements.