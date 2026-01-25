ETV Bharat / business

'Prakritik Samadhan' Need Of The Hour: Environmentalists Call For Bigger Green Budget

Representational Image | An aerial view of lush greenery covering Amber City and the Aravalli Range as seen from Jaigarh Fort after rainfall, in Jaipur (File/IANS)

The objective is to safeguard, restore, and improve the forest cover of India while addressing climate change by implementing eco-restoration initiatives in both forested and non-forested regions through Joint Forest Management Committees.

Among the key initiatives of the central government is the National Mission for a Green India (GIM), which is one of the eight missions outlined in the National Action Plan on Climate Change.

Notably, India has consistently demonstrated a profound reverence for nature. India has transitioned from being a participant in global climate efforts to assuming a leadership role. Through well-defined policies, active public engagement, and a vigorous commitment to clean energy and sustainability, the government is striving to create a greener, healthier, and more secure future for all.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1. The budget allocation for the environment ministry has increased over the years. In the last budget, the ministry was allocated around Rs 3,413 crore, a 9 per cent increase from 2024-2025, when the fund allocated was Rs 3,330.37 crore.

New Delhi: Pitching for a hike in the upcoming Union Budget for the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, environmentalists on Sunday called upon the government to prioritise environmental restoration works.

Environmentalist Deepak Ramesh Gaur, also known as ‘Tree Man’, told ETV Bharat that he firmly believes the budget allocation to concerns linked with environmental restoration should be maximum. “If we are really heading towards 'Viksit or samriddh Bharat’, then we have to focus on environmental factors. Otherwise, there will be huge food scarcity and health hazards too by 2047,” he said.

Gaur said that India might become a superpower by 2047, and the top economy by 2047, but the country has the world's largest population and comparatively extremely less land area in comparison to other populated countries like China. "So we have to think beyond 'Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan – Jai Vigyan – Jai Anusandhan' now. We have to bring Prakritik Samadhan also. The budget should encourage environmental restoration and environmental restoration works,” he said.

The environmentalist said the budget should propose incentives for the people who do environmental restoration and conservation activities. “The budget should encourage organisations or individuals working in this domain. Government should come out with a plan to hit polluting elements hard or give smooth access to restoring elements in the budget,” Gaur said.

Expressing similar views, environmentalist B S Vohra emphasised that the focus should be on curbing air pollution. “To curb pollution in Indian cities, the government must focus on strict enforcement, clean transport, and accountability. The budget should strengthen the National Clean Air Programme with city-wise pollution targets. Expand electric buses, metros, and electric vehicle charging, while phasing out old polluting vehicles through scrappage and congestion pricing.”

He asserted that thermal power plants must be mandated and funded to install pollution-control systems (FGDs, ESP upgrades) and shift to cleaner fuels.

Representational Image | Elephant herd moves from Nagrakata tea garden to Jaldhaka forest triggering panic among locals, in Jalpaiguri ((ANI))

“Enforce industrial norms, control construction dust and waste burning, and support farmers to stop stubble burning. There is a need for strengthening real-time air monitoring and linking funding to measurable pollution reduction,” Vohra said.

Referring to Delhi’s pollution, the environmentalist further said, “Delhi stands as a stark reminder of India’s environmental crisis. This budget must acknowledge that fixing Delhi’s environment is not optional. Clean air, a living river and waste-free cities are basic rights, and funding them is an investment in people, not an expense.”

Seeking a hike in the budgetary allocation, environmentalist Dr Anil Gupta said that the budgetary allocation for the National Clean Air Programme should be increased."

“The focus should be on tackling air pollution because it is related to health hazards. Air pollution has increased the incidence of diseases. So to prevent the air pollution and to have the best mitigation, the government's emphasis should be on cleaning the air,” Dr Gupta, who is also a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said.